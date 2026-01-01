Axur Takedown Logo

Axur Takedown

AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud

Attack Surface
Axur Takedown is a brand protection platform that automates the detection and removal of malicious content including phishing pages, typosquatting domains, brand impersonation, VIP impersonation, counterfeit listings, and content piracy. The platform uses a proprietary visual language model called Clair to detect brand abuse in visual assets without requiring keywords, logos, or direct references. The platform provides one-click or zero-touch takedown capabilities through agentic AI workflows that automatically trigger takedown requests. It handles the complete takedown process including crafting notifications, sending requests to content hosts, reading responses, interpreting outcomes, and taking follow-up actions with minimal human intervention. Axur Takedown reports a 98.9% success rate with a median uptime of 9 hours for malicious content. The platform includes Web Safe Reporting functionality that automatically notifies over 15 entities to trigger red screen alerts on malicious pages before full URL removal. All takedown requests include tracking from start to finish with notifications, progress updates, and average removal time visibility. The service includes a 15-day stay down guarantee where URLs are monitored after takedown and removed again at no extra cost if they resurface. The platform charges only for successful takedowns rather than notifications. First notification SLA is under 4 minutes.

Axur Takedown is AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud developed by Axur. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Brand Protection.

