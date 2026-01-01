STYX Takedown Service Logo

STYX Takedown Service

Automated takedown service for phishing sites, impersonations, and fraud

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

STYX Takedown Service Description

STYX Takedown Service is a brand protection platform that detects and removes fraudulent content across digital channels. The service monitors the surface, deep, and dark web to identify threats including phishing websites, lookalike domains, social media impersonations, rogue mobile applications, evil twin websites, fake job advertisements, and data leakages. The platform provides automated detection with real-time alerts when fraudulent content is identified. Users can submit takedown requests through the interface, and the service handles evidence collection and submission of removal requests to platforms, hosting providers, and legal authorities. Takedown timeframes vary by threat type: phishing sites and scams typically take 4-8 hours, social media impersonations vary by platform, and fake ads and listings take 1-3 days. The service includes continuous monitoring after takedowns to detect recurring threats and ensure removed content stays down. The platform supports advanced takedown requests for high-priority threats requiring urgent intervention and legal enforcement. It monitors multiple platforms including LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook for impersonation accounts, and tracks both official and third-party mobile app stores for unauthorized applications.

STYX Takedown Service FAQ

Common questions about STYX Takedown Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

STYX Takedown Service is Automated takedown service for phishing sites, impersonations, and fraud developed by Styx Intelligence. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Fraud Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →