STYX Takedown Service Description
STYX Takedown Service is a brand protection platform that detects and removes fraudulent content across digital channels. The service monitors the surface, deep, and dark web to identify threats including phishing websites, lookalike domains, social media impersonations, rogue mobile applications, evil twin websites, fake job advertisements, and data leakages. The platform provides automated detection with real-time alerts when fraudulent content is identified. Users can submit takedown requests through the interface, and the service handles evidence collection and submission of removal requests to platforms, hosting providers, and legal authorities. Takedown timeframes vary by threat type: phishing sites and scams typically take 4-8 hours, social media impersonations vary by platform, and fake ads and listings take 1-3 days. The service includes continuous monitoring after takedowns to detect recurring threats and ensure removed content stays down. The platform supports advanced takedown requests for high-priority threats requiring urgent intervention and legal enforcement. It monitors multiple platforms including LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook for impersonation accounts, and tracks both official and third-party mobile app stores for unauthorized applications.
STYX Takedown Service is Automated takedown service for phishing sites, impersonations, and fraud developed by Styx Intelligence. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Fraud Detection.
