Memcyco Fraud and ATO Prevention Description

Memcyco Fraud and ATO Prevention is a security platform designed to protect organizations and their customers from website spoofing fraud and account takeover attacks. The product focuses on detecting and preventing fraudulent activities that occur through cloned or spoofed websites. The platform provides real-time defense capabilities against account takeover attempts, with particular emphasis on protecting industries such as airlines, credit unions, banks, and retail organizations. It addresses loyalty program fraud, credential theft, and social engineering attacks that leverage fake websites. The solution includes website cloning detection capabilities that identify when attackers create fraudulent copies of legitimate websites. It collects telemetry signals to detect account takeover attempts in progress and provides fraud teams with postmortem analysis capabilities. Memcyco's approach differs from traditional domain takedown services by offering in-session protection rather than relying solely on reactive takedown processes. The platform is designed to work at the website level rather than exclusively at the device level, providing coverage for attacks that occur before users reach protected endpoints. The product addresses modern threat vectors including AI-driven account takeover attacks and social engineering tactics that have evolved beyond traditional email-based phishing to include mobile and web-based "swipe-up" scams.