Memcyco Anti-Fraud Solution Description

Memcyco Anti-Fraud Solution provides real-time protection against loyalty account takeover (ATO) attacks, phishing, and digital impersonation fraud. The platform focuses on preventing fraud before login by detecting anomalies in user sessions, device behavior, and traffic sources. The solution monitors for indicators of loyalty fraud including device inconsistencies, session timing anomalies, geolocation mismatches, referral source anomalies, and credential replay behavior. It detects traffic originating from spoofed domains and fake websites designed to harvest login credentials. The platform uses Decoy Credentials technology to automatically swap at-risk user credentials during suspicious sessions, neutralizing attacks before accounts or loyalty balances are compromised. This pre-login detection approach aims to intercept fraud attempts before points are redeemed, bookings are modified, or payment data is extracted. Memcyco addresses fraud vectors including phishing, credential stuffing, session hijacking, and man-in-the-middle attacks. The solution is designed for industries with high-value loyalty programs such as airlines, travel and hospitality, retail, and eCommerce where loyalty points, miles, rewards, and stored payment credentials represent significant fraud targets. The platform provides visibility into high-risk sessions as they begin, enabling security teams to block unauthorized access attempts in real time rather than relying on post-login fraud scoring or delayed transaction review.