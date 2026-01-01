Resolver Moderation for Brands Description

Resolver Moderation for Brands is a managed social media moderation service that identifies and removes harmful content from brand social media channels. The service monitors owned social media pages and paid advertising campaigns across multiple platforms. The product detects and classifies harmful content including hate speech, abuse, cyberbullying, trolling, doxing, profanity, spam, malicious links, fake news, and conspiracy theories. It provides over 100 content classification types that can be customized for specific brand needs and audiences. The service operates in over 50 languages and provides 24/7/365 global coverage through a fully managed team of industry specialists. It includes SLA support for content moderation response times and custom alerting capabilities for immediate action on critical issues. The platform distinguishes between organic and paid audience interactions to protect return on ad spend. It offers visibility into both owned accounts and paid advertising activities to maintain brand safety across all social media touchpoints. The service scales to meet varying demand levels, including support during high-pressure events and critical situations. It includes analytics, automated reporting, workflow automation, and process automation capabilities. The moderation approach is designed to be brand-centric, allowing organizations to balance protection levels based on their specific industry requirements and audience characteristics.