Infoblox Brand Protection Logo

Infoblox Brand Protection

Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Infoblox Brand Protection Description

Infoblox Brand Protection is a domain monitoring and mitigation service that detects and blocks lookalike domains used for phishing, brandjacking, and other domain-based threats. The service analyzes DNS events to identify suspicious second-level domains that imitate legitimate brands. The platform provides custom domain watchlists for monitoring potential high-risk lookalikes across multiple attack vectors including phishing URLs and malware command and control infrastructure. It leverages DNS analytics to examine hundreds of thousands of new domains daily, identifying threats before they can be exploited. The service includes domain takedown capabilities, working with a network of over 16,000 ISPs, registrars, CERTs, and law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Europol. Validated threats can be taken down within 24 hours through expert human analysis combined with automation. Real-time blocking functionality prevents access to malicious domains at the DNS layer, stopping connections before users can reach dangerous sites. The platform provides 30-day post-mitigation surveillance to track potential threat reactivation and removes resurfaced threats at no additional cost. The service integrates threat intelligence with DNS-layer enforcement to provide visibility into domain-to-domain connections and identify indicators of compromise. Organizations can monitor both commonly targeted domains from continuously updated lists or create custom monitoring solutions specific to their needs.

Infoblox Brand Protection FAQ

Common questions about Infoblox Brand Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Infoblox Brand Protection is Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks developed by Infoblox. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, DNS, DNS Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →