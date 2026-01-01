Infoblox Brand Protection Description

Infoblox Brand Protection is a domain monitoring and mitigation service that detects and blocks lookalike domains used for phishing, brandjacking, and other domain-based threats. The service analyzes DNS events to identify suspicious second-level domains that imitate legitimate brands. The platform provides custom domain watchlists for monitoring potential high-risk lookalikes across multiple attack vectors including phishing URLs and malware command and control infrastructure. It leverages DNS analytics to examine hundreds of thousands of new domains daily, identifying threats before they can be exploited. The service includes domain takedown capabilities, working with a network of over 16,000 ISPs, registrars, CERTs, and law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Europol. Validated threats can be taken down within 24 hours through expert human analysis combined with automation. Real-time blocking functionality prevents access to malicious domains at the DNS layer, stopping connections before users can reach dangerous sites. The platform provides 30-day post-mitigation surveillance to track potential threat reactivation and removes resurfaced threats at no additional cost. The service integrates threat intelligence with DNS-layer enforcement to provide visibility into domain-to-domain connections and identify indicators of compromise. Organizations can monitor both commonly targeted domains from continuously updated lists or create custom monitoring solutions specific to their needs.