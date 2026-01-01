Infoblox Brand Protection
Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks
Infoblox Brand Protection
Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks
Infoblox Brand Protection Description
Infoblox Brand Protection is a domain monitoring and mitigation service that detects and blocks lookalike domains used for phishing, brandjacking, and other domain-based threats. The service analyzes DNS events to identify suspicious second-level domains that imitate legitimate brands. The platform provides custom domain watchlists for monitoring potential high-risk lookalikes across multiple attack vectors including phishing URLs and malware command and control infrastructure. It leverages DNS analytics to examine hundreds of thousands of new domains daily, identifying threats before they can be exploited. The service includes domain takedown capabilities, working with a network of over 16,000 ISPs, registrars, CERTs, and law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Europol. Validated threats can be taken down within 24 hours through expert human analysis combined with automation. Real-time blocking functionality prevents access to malicious domains at the DNS layer, stopping connections before users can reach dangerous sites. The platform provides 30-day post-mitigation surveillance to track potential threat reactivation and removes resurfaced threats at no additional cost. The service integrates threat intelligence with DNS-layer enforcement to provide visibility into domain-to-domain connections and identify indicators of compromise. Organizations can monitor both commonly targeted domains from continuously updated lists or create custom monitoring solutions specific to their needs.
Infoblox Brand Protection FAQ
Common questions about Infoblox Brand Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Infoblox Brand Protection is Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks developed by Infoblox. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, DNS, DNS Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership