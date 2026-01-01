Kaduu Domain Monitoring Solution Description

Kaduu Domain Monitoring Solution detects typosquatting and domain spoofing attacks targeting organizations. The solution monitors new domain registrations across country-specific TLDs using passive and active monitoring techniques. Passive monitoring examines publicly available domain registration databases, while active monitoring uses a custom engine to generate and track 30,000 to 70,000 potential typosquatted variations of client domains. The platform analyzes SSL certificate transparency logs to identify potentially malicious domains created by attackers. It performs daily checks against databases including PhishTank and OpenPhish to detect if client domains appear within directories of suspicious sites. For identified domains, the solution provides investigation tools that examine WHOIS data, geolocation, open web services, visual similarity through AI-based analysis, and source code. The platform uses OCR software combined with AI to detect if client logos or brands appear on detected websites. The solution offers automated takedown capabilities through direct collaboration with domain and hosting registrars. It automatically reports malicious domains to various blacklists when hosting providers do not respond to takedown requests in a timely manner.