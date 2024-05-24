Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection Logo

Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection

Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping

Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection Description

Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection is a suite of security solutions designed to detect and mitigate bot attacks, account abuse, web scraping, and brand impersonation. The platform provides real-time monitoring and mitigation capabilities at the edge to protect digital assets and customer accounts throughout their lifecycle. The solution includes four main products: Account Protector for defending user accounts against bot and human abuse, Brand Protector for detecting and mitigating phishing and fake websites, Content Protector for stopping web scrapers from stealing content, and Bot Manager for advanced bot detection that distinguishes between good and bad bots. The platform addresses AI scraper bots, sophisticated bot attacks, and various forms of online fraud. It operates with real-time detection capabilities to identify suspicious human and bot behavior while maintaining seamless customer experiences. The solution aims to reduce risk in digital business interactions by monitoring online activities across the user account journey. Akamai's approach combines edge-based mitigation with behavioral analysis to protect against account takeover, credential stuffing, content theft, and brand impersonation attacks. The platform is positioned as a fraud reduction intelligence solution that enables organizations to defend revenue streams and maintain customer trust while preventing abuse across multiple attack vectors.

Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection is Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping developed by Akamai. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

