KELA Brand Protection Description
KELA Brand Protection is a brand protection platform that monitors, detects, and facilitates takedown of phishing websites, social media impersonation, and fraudulent activities targeting organizations. The platform scans proprietary and public sources across the open, deep, and dark web to identify brand abuse. The solution provides near real-time alerts on suspicious domains and websites misusing brand assets. It detects look-alike domains, typosquatting, subdomains, and parked pages that impersonate brands. The platform monitors social media platforms for pages and users impersonating brands or employees, as well as misuse of brand assets including logos, imagery, and screenshots. Detected incidents are automatically classified and prioritized, with enrichments including Whois record information, screenshots, and related entities from KELA's data lake. The platform offers URL blocking capabilities and automated takedown services designed to neutralize threats within hours of detection. The solution tracks suspicious domains through multiple stages of the attack lifecycle, from initial domain registration through server connection, mail server setup, content deployment, and final phishing site activation. This early detection approach enables organizations to identify and respond to threats before they become active phishing campaigns.
KELA Brand Protection is Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing sites & impersonation developed by KELA. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring.
