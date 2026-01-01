ZeroFox Brand Protection Logo

Monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation and fraud.

ZeroFox Brand Protection Description

ZeroFox Brand Protection is a platform that monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation, counterfeits, and fraud. The solution monitors over 180 platforms including social media, app stores, job boards, forums, marketplaces, and the deep and dark web. The platform uses AI-powered detection capabilities including image recognition, natural language processing, and behavioral analytics to identify fake profiles, deepfakes, phishing sites, counterfeit listings, fraudulent apps, and other forms of brand abuse. Detection results are verified by analyst teams to reduce false positives. The system provides continuous monitoring through automated crawling, API integration, and passive collection methods. Threats are prioritized using risk scoring to help security teams focus on high-risk issues first. The platform facilitates takedown operations through partnerships with over 80 organizations and automated takedown channels. ZeroFox Brand Protection monitors for account takeovers, impersonation attempts, narrative manipulation, disinformation campaigns, data leaks, and credential exposures. The solution includes both automated workflows and analyst-assisted services for threat detection and response. The platform generates over 1 million brand alerts monthly and processes over 372 million pieces of brand content monthly. It completes over 592,000 successful takedowns annually across monitored channels.

ZeroFox Brand Protection is developed by ZeroFox.

