DomainTools Domain Tools Description

DomainTools provides domain intelligence and monitoring capabilities for cybersecurity investigations. The platform offers access to domain registration data, WHOIS information, and DNS records to support threat analysis and investigation workflows. The service enables security teams to track domain registrations, monitor changes to domain records, and investigate potentially malicious infrastructure. Organizations can use the platform to identify relationships between domains, analyze domain ownership patterns, and detect suspicious domain activity. DomainTools maintains a database of domain registration information that can be queried through various interfaces. The platform supports research into domain history, registrant information, and technical details associated with internet domains. Security analysts use the service for threat hunting, incident response, and proactive monitoring of their organization's digital footprint. The platform provides tools for investigating phishing campaigns, tracking threat actor infrastructure, and identifying potentially fraudulent domains that may target an organization's brand or customers.