SOCRadar Brand Protection is a monitoring service that detects and responds to brand impersonation, data leaks, and digital threats across surface web, dark web, and other online sources. The platform monitors for compromised credentials, typosquatted domains, phishing sites, rogue mobile applications, and unauthorized use of intellectual property. The service includes AI-powered phishing detection with a modular visual workflow builder that allows security teams to create custom detection workflows. Specialized AI agents perform logo similarity analysis, OCR image text recognition, and website content inspection. Users can configure and tune agent thresholds and behavior to match their organization's risk profile. The platform monitors black markets, IRC channels, social media, hacker forums, cloud buckets, and Telegram channels for sensitive data exposure. It provides detection capabilities for compromised employee and customer credentials, credit card fraud, and social media risks. The service includes real-time alerting for emerging threats and data breaches. SOCRadar Brand Protection offers 24/7 threat monitoring and facilitates takedown of fraudulent sites. The platform aims to prevent unauthorized IP use, detect source code or data leaks, and identify compromised passwords across monitored sources.

