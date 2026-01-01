SOCRadar Brand Protection
Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse
SOCRadar Brand Protection
Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse
SOCRadar Brand Protection Description
SOCRadar Brand Protection is a monitoring service that detects and responds to brand impersonation, data leaks, and digital threats across surface web, dark web, and other online sources. The platform monitors for compromised credentials, typosquatted domains, phishing sites, rogue mobile applications, and unauthorized use of intellectual property. The service includes AI-powered phishing detection with a modular visual workflow builder that allows security teams to create custom detection workflows. Specialized AI agents perform logo similarity analysis, OCR image text recognition, and website content inspection. Users can configure and tune agent thresholds and behavior to match their organization's risk profile. The platform monitors black markets, IRC channels, social media, hacker forums, cloud buckets, and Telegram channels for sensitive data exposure. It provides detection capabilities for compromised employee and customer credentials, credit card fraud, and social media risks. The service includes real-time alerting for emerging threats and data breaches. SOCRadar Brand Protection offers 24/7 threat monitoring and facilitates takedown of fraudulent sites. The platform aims to prevent unauthorized IP use, detect source code or data leaks, and identify compromised passwords across monitored sources.
SOCRadar Brand Protection FAQ
Common questions about SOCRadar Brand Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SOCRadar Brand Protection is Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership