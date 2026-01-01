Styx Brand Protection Description

Styx Brand Protection is a unified platform that monitors and detects external threats across multiple attack vectors including domains, social media, executive presence, third-party vendors, and dark web activity. The platform provides real-time visibility across the web, social media, news sources, and dark web to identify threats such as fake domains, impersonation profiles, rogue applications, trademark abuse, and fake job postings. The platform includes three primary solution areas: Brand Protection for detecting and responding to brand impersonation and abuse; Third-Party Risk Management for evaluating vendors using a Digital Risk Score based on real exposure data, monitoring for breaches and dark web mentions; and Attack Surface Management for monitoring external assets including domains, IPs, and infrastructure to detect misconfigurations or exposures. The platform features automated takedown capabilities, allowing security teams to take action directly from the interface. It uses a Digital Risk Score (DRS) system to help prioritize threats and guide decision-making. The platform is designed for use by security, legal, and communications teams without requiring extensive training. Styx Brand Protection consolidates multiple brand threat monitoring tools into a single platform, providing real-time alerts when threats are detected and enabling rapid response to protect brand reputation and digital presence.