Axur Online Piracy is a brand protection platform that monitors and mitigates counterfeit products, unauthorized sales, and pirated content across global marketplaces, social media, websites, and streaming platforms. The platform detects sales advertisements for counterfeit, stolen, or unauthorized products on the surface web, as well as improper distribution of proprietary or copyrighted materials such as eBooks and educational content. The solution provides automated takedown capabilities with a reported 98.9% success rate and median notification time of 3 minutes for online piracy threats. It monitors major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Facebook Marketplace, as well as video and social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook Watch. The platform offers autopilot takedown functionality that uses predefined attributes to automatically notify and remove infringing content. It generates documented evidence for legal actions and supports both one-click and zero-touch takedown workflows. The system is designed to handle recurring threats through continuous monitoring and rapid response capabilities. Axur Online Piracy serves over 1,400 brands globally and processes approximately 1,000 takedowns daily across various industries and platform types.

Axur Online Piracy is Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces developed by Axur. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Brand Protection, Digital Risk Protection.

