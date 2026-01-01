Axur Advanced Brand Protection
Axur Advanced Brand Protection Description
Axur Advanced Brand Protection is a brand protection platform that detects and removes phishing and impersonation scams targeting organizations. The platform monitors multiple digital channels including URLs, domains, social media profiles, mobile app stores, marketplaces, and the deep and dark web for fraudulent content. The platform uses a proprietary AI model called Clair that analyzes visual assets to detect brand abuse beyond traditional keyword-based detection. Clair performs advanced attribute recognition, evidence gathering through screenshots and HTML analysis, and operates across multiple languages. The system adds 40 million new websites daily to its data lake for analysis. Detection capabilities include typosquatting, cybersquatting, phishing websites, fake social media profiles, fraudulent advertisements, unofficial mobile applications on official and mirror sites, counterfeit product sales, improper content distribution, malware distribution URLs, and command and control server identification. The platform provides automated takedown workflows that determine threat actionability, craft and send notifications to hosting providers and platforms, interpret responses, and execute follow-up actions with minimal human intervention. The system generates evidence packages including screenshots, HTML data, and WHOIS information for comprehensive threat analysis. Axur serves over 1,400 brands globally and reports taking down more than 88,000 fake profiles annually.
