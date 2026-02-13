Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands
Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands
Netcraft Mobile App Protection is a brand protection service that monitors official and unofficial app stores, as well as Android Package Kit (APK) sites, for fraudulent mobile applications that impersonate legitimate brands. The service searches for apps that mention a protected brand across multiple platforms and geographic locations. The platform leverages a global proxy network to conduct country-specific searches based on user locations, enabling it to bypass geo-based evasion techniques employed by threat actors. This approach helps identify impersonation apps that may only be visible in certain regions. The service aims to protect customers from downloading outdated or vulnerable versions of legitimate apps, as well as preventing them from installing malicious impersonation apps that could compromise their security and private data. The platform provides detection capabilities for apps distributed through both official stores and third-party APK distribution sites. Netcraft Mobile App Protection is part of the company's broader threat detection and takedown platform, which includes capabilities for phishing protection, domain protection, social media protection, and dark web monitoring. The service is designed to help organizations maintain brand integrity and protect their customer base from mobile-based fraud.
Common questions about Netcraft Mobile App Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Netcraft Mobile App Protection is Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands, developed by netcraft. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Takedown, App Security, Digital Risk Protection.
Netcraft Mobile App Protection offers the following core capabilities:
Netcraft Mobile App Protection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Netcraft Mobile App Protection is built for security teams handling Takedown, App Security, Digital Risk Protection, Android Security. It supports workflows including detection of impersonation apps on apk sites, monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, country-specific searches using global proxy network. Teams typically adopt Netcraft Mobile App Protection when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netcraft-mobile-app-protection
Netcraft Mobile App Protection is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.netcraft.com/platform/threat-detection-and-takedown/mobile-app-protection or contact netcraft directly.
Popular alternatives to Netcraft Mobile App Protection include:
Compare all Netcraft Mobile App Protection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netcraft-mobile-app-protection
Netcraft Mobile App Protection is for security teams and organizations that need Takedown, App Security, Digital Risk Protection, Android Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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