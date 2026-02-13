Netcraft Mobile App Protection Description

Netcraft Mobile App Protection is a brand protection service that monitors official and unofficial app stores, as well as Android Package Kit (APK) sites, for fraudulent mobile applications that impersonate legitimate brands. The service searches for apps that mention a protected brand across multiple platforms and geographic locations. The platform leverages a global proxy network to conduct country-specific searches based on user locations, enabling it to bypass geo-based evasion techniques employed by threat actors. This approach helps identify impersonation apps that may only be visible in certain regions. The service aims to protect customers from downloading outdated or vulnerable versions of legitimate apps, as well as preventing them from installing malicious impersonation apps that could compromise their security and private data. The platform provides detection capabilities for apps distributed through both official stores and third-party APK distribution sites. Netcraft Mobile App Protection is part of the company's broader threat detection and takedown platform, which includes capabilities for phishing protection, domain protection, social media protection, and dark web monitoring. The service is designed to help organizations maintain brand integrity and protect their customer base from mobile-based fraud.