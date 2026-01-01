Resolver Online Risk Intelligence Logo

Resolver Online Risk Intelligence Description

Resolver Online Risk Intelligence is a managed social listening and risk intelligence service that monitors online content to identify emerging risks to brand reputation. The service provides monitoring across multiple risk categories including compliance and regulatory violations, product safety and customer experience issues, industry trends and competitor activities, and physical and digital security threats. The platform operates as a fully managed service that requires no technical setup or query building. It monitors online content 24/7/365 and delivers alerts when potential risks are detected. Alerts are routed to designated personnel based on the type and severity of the risk identified. The service includes analyst-prepared situation reports that provide context and analysis for detected risks. These reports cover regulatory changes, enforcement actions, product recalls, ESG criticism, operational disruptions, competitor activities, market trends, cybersecurity threats, doxxing incidents, and threats from disgruntled employees or activists. Monitoring capabilities include tracking compliance violations, regulatory discourse, product integrity concerns, counterfeit risks, customer complaints, pricing and quality issues, industry controversies, competitor marketing efforts, product launches, ransomware threats, data breaches, and risks to physical locations and events. The service is designed for compliance, marketing, communication, and security teams in enterprise organizations.

Resolver Online Risk Intelligence is Managed social listening & risk intelligence service for brand protection developed by Resolver. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Brand Protection, Compliance.

