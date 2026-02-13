Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms
Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms
Netcraft Social Media Protection is a brand protection service that monitors and removes fraudulent content impersonating brands, executives, and employees across social media platforms. The service covers Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, Telegram, YouTube, Weibo, Pinterest, Bluesky, and WhatsApp. The platform provides three primary protection capabilities: brand protection to detect and take down impersonations of company brands and trademarks, executive protection to identify and remove fake profiles of executives and employees used in advance-fee fraud and credential theft, and social ad protection to monitor and remove malicious advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads that direct customers to fake shops or scams. The service operates by tracking platform misuse and launching takedown requests directly with social media platforms. It provides visibility into the social impersonation footprint and insights into threat actor tactics. The platform aims to disrupt criminal infrastructure rather than individual attacks to deter repeat offenses. Netcraft's service includes reporting and dashboards for tracking threats, and integrates with their broader threat detection and takedown platform. The system is designed to reduce false positives and minimize manual labor requirements for security teams managing social media threats.
Common questions about Netcraft Social Media Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Netcraft Social Media Protection is Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms, developed by netcraft. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Social Media, Takedown, Executive Protection.
Netcraft Social Media Protection offers the following core capabilities:
Netcraft Social Media Protection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Netcraft Social Media Protection is built for security teams handling Social Media, Takedown, Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection. It supports workflows including brand impersonation detection across multiple social media platforms, executive and employee profile impersonation detection, social media ad monitoring and removal. Teams typically adopt Netcraft Social Media Protection when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netcraft-social-media-protection
Netcraft Social Media Protection is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.netcraft.com/platform/threat-detection-and-takedown/social-media-protection or contact netcraft directly.
Popular alternatives to Netcraft Social Media Protection include:
Compare all Netcraft Social Media Protection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netcraft-social-media-protection
Netcraft Social Media Protection is for security teams and organizations that need Social Media, Takedown, Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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