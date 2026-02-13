Netcraft Social Media Protection Description

Netcraft Social Media Protection is a brand protection service that monitors and removes fraudulent content impersonating brands, executives, and employees across social media platforms. The service covers Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, Telegram, YouTube, Weibo, Pinterest, Bluesky, and WhatsApp. The platform provides three primary protection capabilities: brand protection to detect and take down impersonations of company brands and trademarks, executive protection to identify and remove fake profiles of executives and employees used in advance-fee fraud and credential theft, and social ad protection to monitor and remove malicious advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads that direct customers to fake shops or scams. The service operates by tracking platform misuse and launching takedown requests directly with social media platforms. It provides visibility into the social impersonation footprint and insights into threat actor tactics. The platform aims to disrupt criminal infrastructure rather than individual attacks to deter repeat offenses. Netcraft's service includes reporting and dashboards for tracking threats, and integrates with their broader threat detection and takedown platform. The system is designed to reduce false positives and minimize manual labor requirements for security teams managing social media threats.