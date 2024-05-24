CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Domain and DNS security platform protecting enterprise brand assets from cyber threats.

Markmonitor Security Description

Markmonitor Security is a domain and DNS security platform designed to protect enterprise brand assets and domain portfolios from cyber threats, DNS abuse, and unauthorized access. It provides a suite of security capabilities including secure account management with intrusion detection and penetration testing, two-factor authentication (2FA), IP address whitelisting, granular permissions, full transaction logging, and customizable per-domain security levels. The platform also offers DNS monitoring to identify unauthorized DNS updates across managed domains, domain masking to keep ownership confidential, and domain security features combining maximum renewal periods with advanced domain locking. API access and single sign-on (SSO) are supported for streamlined management. An integrated DNS management platform enables users to manage large numbers of DNS zones via an intuitive graphical interface, with an optional Premium DNS upgrade offering multi-provider Anycast infrastructure across five clouds and 40 geographic locations. A Security Assurance Portal provides access to compliance documents, certifications, and security reports. The platform holds ISO, AICPA, and Cyber Essentials certifications.

Markmonitor Security FAQ

Common questions about Markmonitor Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Markmonitor Security is Domain and DNS security platform protecting enterprise brand assets from cyber threats. developed by Markmonitor. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with SSO.

