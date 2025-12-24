JustGuard Active Threat Protection Logo

JustGuard Active Threat Protection is a brand protection platform that detects and neutralizes external cyber attacks targeting businesses and their customers. The platform monitors for malicious domains and phishing kits across 195 countries using automated detection systems. The detection engine processes millions of signals daily through heuristic analysis and machine learning algorithms, identifying threats as they come online. The platform maintains a threat intelligence database to support its detection capabilities. Upon detecting threats, JustGuard initiates automated takedown procedures to disrupt active phishing campaigns and malicious domains. The system operates with 24/7 autonomous monitoring and provides an average first response time of less than 5 minutes. The platform integrates with DNS providers, domain registrars, and threat intelligence networks to facilitate rapid threat disruption. JustGuard provides a dashboard interface for monitoring detected threats and takedown activities. The service is designed to protect organizations from phishing attacks, domain abuse, and other external threats that could harm business operations or customer trust.

JustGuard Active Threat Protection is Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains developed by JustGuard. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, DNS Security, Domain Protection.

