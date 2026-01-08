CSIS PhishDB Description

CSIS PhishDB is an automated anti-phishing platform designed to protect organizations and their customers from phishing attacks. The solution provides continuous 24/7 monitoring to identify phishing websites that impersonate brands, particularly targeting banks, logistics firms, eCommerce platforms, and government agencies. The platform operates through a fully automated lifecycle approach, from initial detection to takedown. It monitors for content scrapes and phishing campaigns, automatically identifies malicious websites, and submits takedown requests to hosting providers and internet service providers. The system captures screenshots and source code of identified phishing sites for documentation and analysis. PhishDB tracks full redirection trees to map entire phishing campaigns, including all sub-pages and redirectors associated with specific incidents. This provides visibility into campaign structure and relationships between different malicious pages. The platform integrates with threat intelligence providers and maintains partnerships with internet service providers to expedite takedown processes. Identified malicious URLs are pushed to dangerous site lists including Google Safe Browsing and APWG to protect end users. A threat intelligence portal provides access to phishing statistics, campaign information, and active URL tracking. The system includes abuse mailbox parsing capabilities and an API for URL submission, allowing organizations to report suspected phishing sites for analysis and action.