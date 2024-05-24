HUMAN Malvertising Description

HUMAN Malvertising Defense is a security solution designed to protect digital advertising ecosystems from malvertising threats. The product analyzes creatives and landing pages to identify and block malicious behavior before it reaches end users. The solution uses proprietary behavioral analysis to detect malicious activity in advertising creatives and landing pages. It operates through a single line of code implementation that provides automated threat protection without requiring significant operational overhead. The platform includes a comprehensive monitoring dashboard that provides visibility into malvertising threats through detailed analytics, reporting, and alerting capabilities. This allows publishers and ad platforms to track and respond to evolving threats in real-time. HUMAN Malvertising Defense is continuously updated with new detection capabilities powered by the Satori Threat Intelligence Team, which researches and analyzes cyberthreats and fraud schemes. The solution is designed to protect both publishers and ad platforms from malicious advertising while maintaining user trust and preserving revenue streams. The product is part of HUMAN's Advertising Protection Package and works alongside other advertising security solutions including Ad Fraud Defense, Ad Quality, and Click Fraud protection. It serves publishers, ad platforms, and other participants in the digital advertising ecosystem who need to secure their advertising operations against malvertising attacks.