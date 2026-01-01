Styx Intelligence Brand Protection
Styx Intelligence Brand Protection
Styx Intelligence Brand Protection Description
Styx Intelligence Brand Protection is a platform designed for U.S. credit unions to monitor and mitigate brand abuse, phishing, and data exposure threats. The platform provides monitoring capabilities across domains, social media platforms, and app stores to detect impersonations and spoofed websites targeting credit unions. The solution includes dark web monitoring to identify exposed credentials, member data, and payment information across open sources and criminal forums. It offers external attack surface management to discover exposed servers, applications, and cloud assets with misconfigured systems. The platform includes third-party risk management capabilities to monitor vendor breaches, data leaks, and security hygiene across supply chain partners. Vendor assessments can be conducted to verify security requirements are met. Styx Intelligence provides takedown functionality for fake domains, scam sites, and spoofed products. The platform maintains incident logs and generates exportable reports to support compliance requirements including GLBA, NCUA Regulation Part 748, and 23 NYCRR 500. The solution is marketed as an AI-powered platform that consolidates monitoring across multiple threat vectors including domains, social platforms, third parties, and the dark web into a single interface.
Styx Intelligence Brand Protection FAQ
Common questions about Styx Intelligence Brand Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
