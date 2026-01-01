ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection
Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns
ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection is a platform that monitors and protects against domain-based threats including spoofed domains, phishing attacks, and fraudulent websites. The platform sources domains and URLs through proprietary methods, analyzing over 100 million domains daily and sourcing 6 billion+ domains and URLs annually. The solution detects look-alike domains when they are registered or issued SSL certificates. It uses anti-cloaking browsers to uncover hidden phishing sites that employ cloaking techniques to evade detection. AI-powered analysis examines domains and URLs to identify sophisticated threats including phishing, scams, and business email compromise attempts. The platform provides continuous monitoring of domains to detect when they become weaponized. It tracks new domain registrations, SSL certificate logs, passive DNS exposure, reverse asset searches, and feeds of known malicious domains. Detection capabilities cover typosquatting, cybersquatting, and other domain impersonation tactics. ZeroFox includes disruption and takedown orchestration services that work with registrars, hosting providers, and other parties to remove malicious domains. The platform reports completing over 1 million successful takedowns annually through automated global takedown processes. The solution is designed to protect organizations from credential theft, malware distribution, and scams that leverage domain impersonation to target customers and employees.
