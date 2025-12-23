BrandSafe Brand Protection Description

BrandSafe is a brand protection platform that monitors and mitigates various forms of brand abuse and infringement across digital channels. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning algorithms to detect threats including phishing websites, counterfeit mobile applications, fake social media accounts, domain infringements, and executive impersonation attempts. The solution provides detection capabilities for typo-squatting and cybersquatting domains that exploit brand names. It identifies unauthorized brand associations and fake social media handlers that impersonate legitimate brand accounts. The platform also detects counterfeit mobile applications and rogue apps distributing malware. BrandSafe includes takedown services that work with registrars, hosting providers, and social media platforms to remove infringing content. The platform employs automated workflows to manage the takedown process from initial detection through closure. An ML-powered risk scoring system assesses and prioritizes threats based on their potential impact, enabling incident prioritization for security teams. The platform provides access to global attacker intelligence that tracks cyber attacker and scammer activities. The detection algorithms are designed to reduce false positives in identifying brand infringements across multiple threat vectors.