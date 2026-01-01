Resolver Reputation Monitoring Logo

0

Resolver Reputation Monitoring Description

Resolver Reputation Monitoring is a managed service that monitors digital channels to protect brand reputation. The service provides continuous monitoring across web, social media, deep web, and dark web sources to identify threats and risks to brand reputation. The solution combines AI technology trained since 2005 with human intelligence teams to analyze digital chatter and identify critical issues and threat actors. The service operates on a 24/7/365 basis and scales to support organizations during crisis situations. The platform delivers real-time monitoring of online conversations and provides strategic intelligence on sector-specific risks. It includes multi-channel alert delivery that prioritizes and contextualizes key risks for stakeholders, with alerts tailored to recipient needs and detailed reports on evolving risks. The service aims to provide comprehensive coverage of digital channels to detect reputation threats early, enabling organizations to take proactive action based on emerging events. The solution is designed to reduce information overload by filtering and prioritizing alerts based on importance and relevance to the organization.

Resolver Reputation Monitoring is 24/7 brand reputation monitoring across web, social, deep, and dark web developed by Resolver. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Alerting, Brand Protection.

