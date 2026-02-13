Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption Description

Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption is a service that automates the detection and suspension of fraudulent phone numbers used in vishing and smishing attacks targeting brands. The service identifies suspicious phone numbers, URLs, and QR codes embedded in scam evidence and submits impersonating numbers directly to telecom providers for blocking. The platform addresses various scam types including tech support fraud, recruitment scams, brand impersonation, gift card scams, travel and hospitality reservation scams, and transit fines and toll payment scams. It operates through established relationships with global carriers and U.S. toll-free providers to facilitate takedowns. The service provides 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities to handle attacks continuously. It includes reporting functionality that tracks detected numbers, hosting providers, and takedown times. The platform supports operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions with support for 11 languages. Netcraft handles the intake, detection, and disruption of malicious phone numbers as an operational service. The platform reports a median takedown time of 1.9 hours and a 99.8% success rate. It does not currently support actioning spoofed numbers, as spoofing masks the real origin of calls.