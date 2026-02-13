Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams
Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption is a service that automates the detection and suspension of fraudulent phone numbers used in vishing and smishing attacks targeting brands. The service identifies suspicious phone numbers, URLs, and QR codes embedded in scam evidence and submits impersonating numbers directly to telecom providers for blocking. The platform addresses various scam types including tech support fraud, recruitment scams, brand impersonation, gift card scams, travel and hospitality reservation scams, and transit fines and toll payment scams. It operates through established relationships with global carriers and U.S. toll-free providers to facilitate takedowns. The service provides 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities to handle attacks continuously. It includes reporting functionality that tracks detected numbers, hosting providers, and takedown times. The platform supports operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions with support for 11 languages. Netcraft handles the intake, detection, and disruption of malicious phone numbers as an operational service. The platform reports a median takedown time of 1.9 hours and a 99.8% success rate. It does not currently support actioning spoofed numbers, as spoofing masks the real origin of calls.
Common questions about Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption is Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams, developed by netcraft. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Takedown.
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption offers the following core capabilities:
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption is built for security teams handling Takedown. It supports workflows including automated detection of fraudulent phone numbers in scam evidence, automated suspension of malicious phone numbers through telecom providers, detection of suspicious urls and qr codes in scam content. Teams typically adopt Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netcraft-phone-scam-disruption
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.netcraft.com/platform/threat-detection-and-takedown/phone-scam-disruption or contact netcraft directly.
Popular alternatives to Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption include:
Compare all Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netcraft-phone-scam-disruption
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption is for security teams and organizations that need Takedown. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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