Memcyco Digital Impersonation Description

Memcyco Digital Impersonation Protection is a brand protection solution that detects and disrupts online brand impersonation attacks in real-time. The platform monitors for digital impersonation scams from their inception through multiple attack phases, including malicious messaging, fake websites, fraudulent forms, counterfeit online stores, and fake news campaigns. The solution provides real-time detection of impersonating domains the moment they go live and warns users when accessing fraudulent sites. It tracks individual victims, attack devices, and each phase of impersonation campaigns. The platform actively disrupts attackers while identifying and protecting victims during active scams. Key capabilities include detecting phishing attempts by identifying malicious intent, safeguarding customer accounts before scams go live, and shielding customers from impersonating sites. The solution protects customer credentials and payment card data even when users interact with fraudulent sites. It addresses fake online stores that use SEO poisoning and fake paid ads to steal traffic and revenue. The platform automatically neutralizes SEO poisoning and fake paid ads, prevents fake stores from repeatedly appearing under different URLs, and protects against fake news sites targeting businesses and executives. It provides granular visibility into which customers visited fake sites and offers automated disruption of scam operations while maintaining business continuity.