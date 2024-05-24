Memcyco Digital Impersonation
Real-time detection and disruption of digital impersonation and brand scams
Memcyco Digital Impersonation
Real-time detection and disruption of digital impersonation and brand scams
Memcyco Digital Impersonation Description
Memcyco Digital Impersonation Protection is a brand protection solution that detects and disrupts online brand impersonation attacks in real-time. The platform monitors for digital impersonation scams from their inception through multiple attack phases, including malicious messaging, fake websites, fraudulent forms, counterfeit online stores, and fake news campaigns. The solution provides real-time detection of impersonating domains the moment they go live and warns users when accessing fraudulent sites. It tracks individual victims, attack devices, and each phase of impersonation campaigns. The platform actively disrupts attackers while identifying and protecting victims during active scams. Key capabilities include detecting phishing attempts by identifying malicious intent, safeguarding customer accounts before scams go live, and shielding customers from impersonating sites. The solution protects customer credentials and payment card data even when users interact with fraudulent sites. It addresses fake online stores that use SEO poisoning and fake paid ads to steal traffic and revenue. The platform automatically neutralizes SEO poisoning and fake paid ads, prevents fake stores from repeatedly appearing under different URLs, and protects against fake news sites targeting businesses and executives. It provides granular visibility into which customers visited fake sites and offers automated disruption of scam operations while maintaining business continuity.
Memcyco Digital Impersonation FAQ
Common questions about Memcyco Digital Impersonation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Memcyco Digital Impersonation is Real-time detection and disruption of digital impersonation and brand scams developed by Memcyco. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Attack Detection, Digital Risk Protection.
ALTERNATIVES
Digital risk protection platform for brand abuse and online threats
AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud
Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection
Real-time fraud detection platform protecting against website spoofing & ATO
Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands
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