Top picks: Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform, depthfirst Platform, Legit VibeGuard — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating Cantina Apex alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Cantina Apex is a commercial Application Security Posture Management tool developed by Cantina. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform, depthfirst Platform, Legit VibeGuard, JFrog Advanced Security, and Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Cantina Apex, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Apex: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD, SCA
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
Shares 5 capabilities with Cantina Apex: Attack Paths, Secret Detection, DAST, CI/CD +1 more
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Apex: DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection, CI/CD, SCA
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Apex: DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection, CI/CD, SCA
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Apex: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD, SCA
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Apex: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD, SCA
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Apex: DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection, CI/CD, SCA
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Apex: DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection, CI/CD, SCA
Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud
Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM
ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance
IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours.
AI platform that triages AppSec findings & generates validated fix PRs.
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight
ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs
Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code
Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting
Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations
AI platform that finds, triages, and auto-remediates vulnerabilities end-to-end.
Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.
Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring.
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes
ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
AI-powered developer security platform for SDLC code security & governance
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Cantina Apex.
The most popular alternatives to Cantina Apex include Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform, depthfirst Platform, Legit VibeGuard, JFrog Advanced Security, and Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking. These Application Security Posture Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Cantina Apex listed on CybersecTools, all within the Application Security Posture Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Cantina Apex is a commercial Application Security Posture Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Cantina Apex is a Application Security Posture Management tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for application security posture management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.