Cantina Apex Description

Cantina Apex is an AI-driven application security platform that investigates codebases and running systems to identify vulnerabilities that traditional scanners and manual reviews miss. It traces attack paths across files, services, identities, and runtime behavior to expose chained and logic-based vulnerabilities. Core capabilities: - Code review: Identifies logic flaws, auth bypasses, and injection paths through context-aware source analysis. - Dependency security: Traces call graphs to determine whether vulnerable symbols in open-source dependencies are actually reachable, then opens version-bump pull requests. - Secret detection: Finds leaked credentials, tests liveness, scopes git history exposure, and drives revoke/rotate/purge workflows with pre-commit and CI scanning. - Cloud security: Surfaces misconfigurations such as public buckets and over-permissive IAM, graded by data sensitivity and actual usage. - AI and agent security: Covers model interfaces, agent surfaces, and tool/API abuse vectors. Workflow modes include white-box source review, audit scans, PR scans, fix review, lite scans, black-box web app testing, penetration testing, and CLI/MCP integration. For each finding, Apex validates exploitability, builds proof-of-concept evidence, generates a remediation, opens a pull request where configured, and retests the fix to confirm resolution. Apex has disclosed 28 public CVEs across 17 projects and holds the #1 position on the HackerOne leaderboard. It is backed by data from over 4,000 findings across 612 production applications.