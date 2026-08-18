AI appsec platform that traces attack paths, proves exploits, and auto-remediates.
AI appsec platform that traces attack paths, proves exploits, and auto-remediates.
Cantina Apex is an AI-driven application security platform that investigates codebases and running systems to identify vulnerabilities that traditional scanners and manual reviews miss. It traces attack paths across files, services, identities, and runtime behavior to expose chained and logic-based vulnerabilities. Core capabilities: - Code review: Identifies logic flaws, auth bypasses, and injection paths through context-aware source analysis. - Dependency security: Traces call graphs to determine whether vulnerable symbols in open-source dependencies are actually reachable, then opens version-bump pull requests. - Secret detection: Finds leaked credentials, tests liveness, scopes git history exposure, and drives revoke/rotate/purge workflows with pre-commit and CI scanning. - Cloud security: Surfaces misconfigurations such as public buckets and over-permissive IAM, graded by data sensitivity and actual usage. - AI and agent security: Covers model interfaces, agent surfaces, and tool/API abuse vectors. Workflow modes include white-box source review, audit scans, PR scans, fix review, lite scans, black-box web app testing, penetration testing, and CLI/MCP integration. For each finding, Apex validates exploitability, builds proof-of-concept evidence, generates a remediation, opens a pull request where configured, and retests the fix to confirm resolution. Apex has disclosed 28 public CVEs across 17 projects and holds the #1 position on the HackerOne leaderboard. It is backed by data from over 4,000 findings across 612 production applications.
Common questions about Cantina Apex including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cantina Apex is AI appsec platform that traces attack paths, proves exploits, and auto-remediates, developed by Cantina. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DAST, Sast, SCA.
Cantina Apex offers the following core capabilities:
Cantina Apex integrates natively with HackerOne, Node.js, Adobe Content Credentials, SQLite. Integration support lets security teams connect Cantina Apex to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Cantina Apex is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cantina Apex is built for security teams handling DAST, Sast, SCA, Secret Detection. It supports workflows including context-aware source code review for logic flaws, auth bypasses, and injection paths, dependency and supply-chain security with call-graph reachability tracing, secret detection with liveness testing, git history scoping, and revoke/rotate/purge workflows. Teams typically adopt Cantina Apex when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cantina-apex
Cantina Apex is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cantina.security/apex or contact Cantina directly.
Popular alternatives to Cantina Apex include:
Compare all Cantina Apex alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cantina-apex
Cantina Apex is for security teams and organizations that need DAST, Sast, SCA, Secret Detection, Attack Paths. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting