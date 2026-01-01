Top picks: Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform, BluSapphire SIEMless-SIEM, Databricks Lakewatch — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Booli Identity-Native Security Operations alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool developed by Booli. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform, BluSapphire SIEMless-SIEM, Databricks Lakewatch, Beacon Data Normalization, and Perpetual Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Booli Identity-Native Security Operations, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.
Shares 4 capabilities with Booli Identity-Native Security Operations: MITRE Attack, Triage, Anomaly Detection, AI SOC
AI-native, federated SIEM that detects at the edge & responds autonomously.
Shares 4 capabilities with Booli Identity-Native Security Operations: MITRE Attack, Anomaly Detection, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Shares 3 capabilities with Booli Identity-Native Security Operations: MITRE Attack, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
AI-driven SIEM alternative with managed SOC for threat detection and response
AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.
AI-native, federated SIEM that detects at the edge & responds autonomously.
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
AI-driven SIEM alternative with managed SOC for threat detection and response
AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
AI-powered cloud-native SIEM with unified visibility and automated response
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR
AI-powered SIEM with automated threat detection and response capabilities
AI-powered SIEM unifying SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and DPM capabilities
Enterprise SIEM for threat detection, compliance & incident mgmt.
Cloud-native SIEM platform combining SOAR, UEBA, and AI for SOC operations.
SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization
SIEM solution for log correlation, threat detection, and compliance monitoring
Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Multi-tenant SIEM platform built for MSSPs to manage threats across customers.
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation
AI-native SIEM platform for consolidating security tools and data
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations
Enterprise cybersecurity platform with SIEM, SOC monitoring, and AI tools
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops
SIEM platform with native threat intel, AI analytics, and Security Data Lake
AI-driven SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response
SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting
Cloud-native data analytics platform for security and digital ops management
SIEM for log collection, correlation, archiving, and alerting within XDR platform
Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response
AI-powered SIEM for cloud security across Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, and GCP
Cloud-native SIEM for real-time threat detection and investigation
Managed SIEM with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat detection and compliance
Cloud-native SIEM with unified search across security logs and data lake
Cybersecurity monitoring and threat detection platform
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Booli Identity-Native Security Operations.
The most popular alternatives to Booli Identity-Native Security Operations include Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform, BluSapphire SIEMless-SIEM, Databricks Lakewatch, Beacon Data Normalization, and Perpetual Platform. These Security Information and Event Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Booli Identity-Native Security Operations listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Information and Event Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is a Security Information and Event Management tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security information and event management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.