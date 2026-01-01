Top picks: Cerebra mPass sso, OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service, Ubisecure Workforce Identity & Access Management — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating authentik alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
authentik is a commercial Access Management tool developed by authentik. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cerebra mPass sso, OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service, Ubisecure Workforce Identity & Access Management, Keycloak, and Authen2cate. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to authentik, including their key features and shared capabilities.
SSO platform enabling access to multiple apps with one set of credentials
Shares 4 capabilities with authentik: Authentication, Active Directory, Single Sign On, MFA
Cloud-based LDAP service for hybrid enterprise authentication and directory access
Shares 4 capabilities with authentik: Authentication, Active Directory, Single Sign On, MFA
Workforce IAM solution with SSO, MFA, and centralized access management
Shares 4 capabilities with authentik: Authentication, Active Directory, Single Sign On, MFA
Open-source IAM solution for SSO, MFA, and identity federation
Shares 4 capabilities with authentik: Open Source, Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA
IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration.
Shares 4 capabilities with authentik: Authentication, Active Directory, Single Sign On, MFA
Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises
Shares 3 capabilities with authentik: Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA
Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
Shares 3 capabilities with authentik: Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA
Access management platform with SSO, MFA, and conditional access controls
Shares 3 capabilities with authentik: Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA
SSO platform enabling access to multiple apps with one set of credentials
Cloud-based LDAP service for hybrid enterprise authentication and directory access
Workforce IAM solution with SSO, MFA, and centralized access management
Open-source IAM solution for SSO, MFA, and identity federation
IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration.
Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises
Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
Access management platform with SSO, MFA, and conditional access controls
Enterprise SSO solution providing secure access to cloud and on-prem apps.
Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies
SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications
SSO solution with MFA integration for cloud and on-premises applications
SSO solution that reduces authentication prompts via continuous trust verification
IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
Access management solution with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth & adaptive policies
SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management
On-premise federated identity mgmt system with SSO and MFA capabilities
IdP platform offering MFA, SSO, and conditional access for orgs.
SSO platform supporting SAML 2.0 and Windows auth for web/cloud apps.
IAM platform unifying auth, federation, and SSO with no per-user fees.
IAM platform combining MFA, SSO, and password mgmt for businesses.
Zero Trust SSO with continuous auth, adaptive MFA, and legacy app support.
Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization
Mac and mobile authentication with cloud IdP integration and ZTNA access.
Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt
Docker-based SSO solution with SaaS license mgmt and identity lifecycle integration
Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management
SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning
Passwordless workforce IAM with SSO, MFA, and device posture-based access control
Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests
Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support
Authentication & access mgmt solution with SSO, MFA, and password vault
Enterprise SSO solution for password management and single authentication access
Cloud-based IDaaS platform for identity and access management
LDAP proxy firewall for securing Active Directory and LDAP directories
Enables secure IdP-initiated SSO with automatic conversion to SP-initiated flows
ICAM solution for DDIL environments with authentication and SSO capabilities
French IAM platform covering SSO, MFA, provisioning, and identity lifecycle.
IDaaS SSO platform for web & Windows desktop apps with directory integration.
Proxy-based access management for networks, apps, and APIs via single UI.
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities
Manages secure access to shared mobile devices with fast authentication & SSO
Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and rostering for education institutions
Cloud-hosted virtual directory server for unified identity data access
Identity orchestration platform for managing distributed IAM across hybrid envs
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to authentik.
The most popular alternatives to authentik include Cerebra mPass sso, OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service, Ubisecure Workforce Identity & Access Management, Keycloak, and Authen2cate. These Access Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to authentik listed on CybersecTools, all within the Access Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
authentik is a commercial Access Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
authentik is a Access Management tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for access management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.