Loading...
Access management is the front door to workforce identity. These tools sit between employees and the apps they use, handling authentication, single sign-on, and federation so people prove who they are once and reach everything they are entitled to. For a CISO this is where daily login friction, MFA enforcement, and session control live, distinct from the governance side that decides who should have access in the first place. Because it is what users touch every morning, uptime, protocol breadth, and how cleanly it federates to the rest of your estate matter far more than feature checklists.
We cover 70 Access Management tools, 3 free and 67 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Proxy-based access management for networks, apps, and APIs via single UI.
Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale.
Platform for standardizing authorization policies across software systems.
Zero Trust SSO with continuous auth, adaptive MFA, and legacy app support.
IDaaS SSO platform for web & Windows desktop apps with directory integration.
Secures OWA sessions by alerting users who navigate away without logging off.
Exchange Server OWA security with logon controls, CAPTCHA & alerts.
Real-time context engine unifying identity, data, and policy for access control.
French IAM platform covering SSO, MFA, provisioning, and identity lifecycle.
IAM platform combining MFA, SSO, and password mgmt for businesses.
IAM platform unifying auth, federation, and SSO with no per-user fees.
Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt.
IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps.
Multi-tenant IAM platform for MSPs with MFA, SSO, PAM, and RADIUS.
SSO platform supporting SAML 2.0 and Windows auth for web/cloud apps.
IdP platform offering MFA, SSO, and conditional access for orgs.
IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration.
Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.
Managed IAM service for user access control across enterprise resources.
ICAM solution for DDIL environments with authentication and SSO capabilities
Enables secure IdP-initiated SSO with automatic conversion to SP-initiated flows
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control
Open-source IAM solution for SSO, MFA, and identity federation
Common questions about Access Management tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Access management is the layer that authenticates workforce users and brokers their access to applications. It covers single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, federation across SAML and OIDC, and the policy engine that decides whether a given session is allowed. It answers "is this the right person, on an acceptable device, in an acceptable context" at login time, rather than deciding which entitlements a person should hold over the long term.
Access management runs at runtime: it authenticates the user and enforces policy on each login or session. Identity governance runs around it, provisioning accounts, certifying entitlements, and handling joiner-mover-leaver workflows and access reviews. One controls the door at the moment someone knocks; the other decides who gets a key and audits the keyring. Many buyers run both, sometimes from different vendors, and federate them.
Generally no, and that distinction matters when scoping. These tools target standard workforce users logging into SaaS and internal apps. Admin accounts, root credentials, and session recording belong to privileged access management. Service accounts, API keys, and workload-to-workload auth fall under machine identity tooling. Treating workforce SSO as if it secures all three is a common gap.
Start with protocol breadth: SAML, OIDC, SCIM for provisioning, and legacy support like header-based auth or LDAP for apps that never modernized. Then weigh MFA and passwordless options, conditional access policy depth, directory integration, and the size and quality of the prebuilt app catalog. Treat availability history as a security control, since an outage here locks your entire workforce out at once.
Open-source options like Keycloak handle SSO and federation well and suit teams with the engineering capacity to run, patch, and scale them. The trade is operational ownership: you own uptime, the integration catalog, and incident response. Commercial platforms charge for that catalog, support, conditional access depth, and the assurance that the login surface every employee depends on stays up. The right call depends on how much identity engineering you can staff.