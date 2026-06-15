Access management is the front door to workforce identity. These tools sit between employees and the apps they use, handling authentication, single sign-on, and federation so people prove who they are once and reach everything they are entitled to. For a CISO this is where daily login friction, MFA enforcement, and session control live, distinct from the governance side that decides who should have access in the first place. Because it is what users touch every morning, uptime, protocol breadth, and how cleanly it federates to the rest of your estate matter far more than feature checklists.

The most comprehensive Access Management directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 70 Access Management tools , 3 free and 67 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.