Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO Description

Cerby is a credential management and single sign-on platform that automates access control for applications that lack native support for federation standards like SAML or OIDC. The platform manages passwords through automated creation, auto-fill, and rotation capabilities across applications without requiring manual IT intervention. The solution extends existing identity providers to deliver SSO functionality to non-federated applications, allowing users to authenticate through their standard SSO dashboard. Cerby enforces multi-factor authentication on applications that do not support federation, automatically enrolling users and managing second-factor codes without user interaction. The platform provides automated user lifecycle management including provisioning and deprovisioning workflows. When threats are detected by connected identity systems, Cerby initiates immediate session termination across all applications and accounts. Credentials can be shared between users without exposing actual passwords. Cerby operates through browser-based automation to interact with applications, enabling identity controls for disconnected apps that lack API or SCIM support. The platform includes audit trail capabilities and centralized access management for both standard business applications and specialized use cases like social media accounts.