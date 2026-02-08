Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.

Microsoft Entra ID

Enterprise and mid-market teams already committed to Microsoft 365 should choose Microsoft Entra ID because it eliminates the identity tax of managing a separate platform, with conditional access policies that actually enforce what your Microsoft-native apps require. NIST CSF 2.0 coverage on PR.AA (Identity Management, Authentication, and Access Control) is solid, and the integration with Security Copilot means threat investigation workflows stay within your existing Microsoft ecosystem rather than forcing context-switching. Skip this if you need deep API governance or fine-grained entitlements for non-Microsoft SaaS applications; Entra ID treats those as secondary use cases, and you'll end up stitching in third-party tools anyway.