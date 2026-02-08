Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service is a commercial access management tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid infrastructure,on-premises Active Directory plus cloud apps,should evaluate OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service for its ability to extend directory authentication to network devices without rebuilding infrastructure. The managed cloud LDAP eliminates installation overhead while supporting NAS, VPN, and WiFi auth alongside multifactor authentication, addressing the real problem of authenticating non-cloud resources without maintaining separate directory systems. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep audit logging and granular access policies beyond what LDAP interfaces provide.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
Cloud-based LDAP service for hybrid enterprise authentication and directory access
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Common questions about comparing authentik vs OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service for your access management needs.
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service: Cloud-based LDAP service for hybrid enterprise authentication and directory access. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include Cloud-based LDAP directory service, LDAP interface for cloud directories, High availability and scalability..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy. OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service differentiates with Cloud-based LDAP directory service, LDAP interface for cloud directories, High availability and scalability.
authentik is developed by authentik. OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authentik and OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authentication, MFA, Active Directory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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