Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. Keycloak is a commercial access management tool by keycloak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
Startups and mid-market teams building custom applications need Keycloak because it's open-source IAM you can actually modify without vendor lock-in, and self-host it on infrastructure you already control. The tool supports OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML protocols out of the box, plus passkey-based MFA and multi-tenancy through its Organizations feature, covering NIST CSF 2.0's Identity Management function without licensing per user. Skip this if your organization needs managed SaaS convenience and hands-off operations; Keycloak requires DevOps capacity to deploy, patch, and maintain in production.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
Open-source IAM solution for SSO, MFA, and identity federation
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Common questions about comparing authentik vs Keycloak for your access management needs.
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
Keycloak: Open-source IAM solution for SSO, MFA, and identity federation. built by keycloak. Core capabilities include Single sign-on (SSO), Multi-factor authentication with passkeys and recovery codes, Identity federation with external providers..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy. Keycloak differentiates with Single sign-on (SSO), Multi-factor authentication with passkeys and recovery codes, Identity federation with external providers.
authentik is developed by authentik. Keycloak is developed by keycloak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authentik and Keycloak serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Single Sign On, MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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