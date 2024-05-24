Top Alternatives to Akamai Bot & Abuse ProtectionAttack Surface
Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping
64 Alternatives to Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection
Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing, impersonation threats
Digital risk protection platform for brand abuse and online threats
Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains
Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse
Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing sites & impersonation
Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns
Monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation and fraud.
Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains
Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks
Automated brand protection platform detecting phishing & impersonation scams
Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces
AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud
Domain monitoring solution detecting typosquatting and domain spoofing attacks
Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse
Brand protection platform monitoring domains, social media, and dark web threats
Brand protection platform for credit unions monitoring threats & takedowns
Automated takedown service for phishing sites, impersonations, and fraud
Social media & news monitoring platform for brand protection & threat detection
Social media content moderation service for brand protection and community safety
Managed social listening & risk intelligence service for brand protection
24/7 brand reputation monitoring across web, social, deep, and dark web
Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection
Brand impersonation protection service
Digital brand protection platform for phishing & impersonation detection
Domain monitoring and brand protection service by DomainTools
Domain monitoring and intelligence platform for threat investigation
Prevents policy abuse like promo fraud, returns abuse, and reseller abuse
Protects digital ads from malvertising by detecting malicious creatives
Domain and DNS security platform protecting enterprise brand assets from cyber threats.
Real-time fraud prevention for loyalty account takeovers and phishing attacks
Fraud and ATO prevention platform with real-time website spoofing detection
Real-time fraud detection platform protecting against website spoofing & ATO
Real-time detection and disruption of digital impersonation and brand scams
Monitors and protects against brand impersonation and trademark infringement
Monitors domains, social media, and apps for brand impersonation and takedowns
Predictive AI platform that detects and disrupts brand impersonation attacks
Predicts & disrupts malicious infrastructure before attacks occur
AI-powered brand protection platform that predicts and removes online threats
Phishing & scam detection and takedown service with automated threat discovery
Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams
Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms
Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands
Automated threat detection and domain takedown platform for brand protection
Tracks criminal use of honeypot credentials to monitor fraud activities
Detects, monitors, and disrupts domain impersonation and brand abuse attacks.
Advanced detection tools for proactive phishing and brand impersonation threats
Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads
Bot detection & invalid traffic blocking for go-to-market security
AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service.
Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps.
AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service.
Automated takedown service for phishing sites, fake profiles & malicious content.
Monitors lookalike domains, SSL certs & cloned sites to detect phishing.
Monitors social media to detect fake profiles & brand impersonation.
Brand protection platform with phishing monitoring, fraud & VIP protection.
Monitors internet for brand-impersonating phishing domains and executes takedowns.
AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media.
Multi-DRM, watermarking & anti-piracy platform for streaming content protection.
Managed brand protection service covering abuse, infringement, and threat intel.
Monitors and detects lookalike domains used for brand impersonation attacks.
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.
Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.
Domain registration and web hosting services with free features and 24/7 customer support
Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.