Fortra Brand Protection Description

Fortra Brand Protection is a digital risk protection platform that monitors and mitigates online threats targeting organizational digital assets and brand reputation. The platform provides threat intelligence collection across multiple sources including surface web, dark web, social media, mobile app stores, and email channels. The solution combines automated collection with expert analysis to identify and curate threats. It monitors for brand abuse, account takeover attempts, social media scams, data leakage, and email-based attacks. The platform analyzes client feeds, social platforms, mobile applications, forums, blogs, and paste sites to detect malicious activity. Fortra Brand Protection includes mitigation capabilities through proprietary killswitches, takedown networks, browser blocking, and API integrations. The platform provides a web application interface for threat management and includes specialized teams for different threat categories. The solution offers monitoring of web properties and mobile app stores to identify damaging content, phishing campaign detection with automated killswitches, social media platform monitoring, verified threat intelligence feeds, and data leak identification across open and dark web sources. The platform is designed to reduce false positives through expert curation and deliver actionable threat intelligence to security teams.