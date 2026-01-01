Agentless network defense platform using deception to preemptively disrupt threats.

Key features: Agentless deployment with no endpoint agents required, deployable in under 15 minutes, Real-time network visibility across OSI Layers 2-4 covering all VLANs, IT, OT, IoT, and unmanaged devices, Phantom asset presentation to engage and detect adversary lateral movement on-demand, Automated containment via Phantom response and host isolation with near-instant mean time to containment, High-fidelity detection triggered by adversary interaction (not inference), with claimed 0% false positive rate