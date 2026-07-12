AI-powered deception platform that predicts, traps, and neutralizes attackers.
AI-powered deception platform that predicts, traps, and neutralizes attackers.
Tropico Security is an AI-powered deception and threat prediction platform designed to detect, deceive, and neutralize attackers before they can cause damage or exfiltrate data. The platform operates across three core phases: - Predict: Uses AI-driven forecasting to identify ransomware and targeted attacks days or weeks before they materialize. - Deceive: Deploys high-fidelity decoys and honeypots that lure attackers and capture intelligence about their tactics, techniques, and procedures. - Neutralize: Alerts the SOC and enables automated containment to stop threats before assets are damaged or data is stolen. Key protection capabilities include: - Ransomware Detection: Uses SMB and RDP emulators to detect lateral movement in real time and stall ransomware during the encryption phase, giving the SOC time to respond. - Active Directory Digital Twin: Creates a secondary Active Directory environment to attract and expose attacker tactics, protecting the real AD deployment. Entra ID is also protected from phishing attacks. - Lateral Movement Detection: Emulators detect attackers as soon as they attempt to move laterally within the network, even after extended dwell times. - Privilege Escalation Monitoring: Provides attackers with a contained honeypot environment where their behavior is analyzed and future moves are predicted. The platform is positioned as a preemptive security solution, aiming to shift defense from reactive to proactive by using deception infrastructure to generate actionable intelligence and enable early SOC intervention.
Common questions about Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception is AI-powered deception platform that predicts, traps, and neutralizes attackers, developed by Tropico Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Lateral Movement, Privilege Escalation.
Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception offers the following core capabilities:
Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise, startup organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception is built for security teams handling Ransomware Prevention, Lateral Movement, Privilege Escalation, Active Directory. It supports workflows including high-fidelity decoy and honeypot deployment, smb and rdp emulators for ransomware lateral movement detection, lateral movement detection via network emulators. Teams typically adopt Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/tropico-security-ai-powered-deception
Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://tropicosecurity.com/ or contact Tropico Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception include:
Compare all Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/tropico-security-ai-powered-deception
Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception is for security teams and organizations that need Ransomware Prevention, Lateral Movement, Privilege Escalation, Active Directory, Ransomware. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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