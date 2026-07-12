Tropico Security - AI Powered Deception Description

Tropico Security is an AI-powered deception and threat prediction platform designed to detect, deceive, and neutralize attackers before they can cause damage or exfiltrate data. The platform operates across three core phases: - Predict: Uses AI-driven forecasting to identify ransomware and targeted attacks days or weeks before they materialize. - Deceive: Deploys high-fidelity decoys and honeypots that lure attackers and capture intelligence about their tactics, techniques, and procedures. - Neutralize: Alerts the SOC and enables automated containment to stop threats before assets are damaged or data is stolen. Key protection capabilities include: - Ransomware Detection: Uses SMB and RDP emulators to detect lateral movement in real time and stall ransomware during the encryption phase, giving the SOC time to respond. - Active Directory Digital Twin: Creates a secondary Active Directory environment to attract and expose attacker tactics, protecting the real AD deployment. Entra ID is also protected from phishing attacks. - Lateral Movement Detection: Emulators detect attackers as soon as they attempt to move laterally within the network, even after extended dwell times. - Privilege Escalation Monitoring: Provides attackers with a contained honeypot environment where their behavior is analyzed and future moves are predicted. The platform is positioned as a preemptive security solution, aiming to shift defense from reactive to proactive by using deception infrastructure to generate actionable intelligence and enable early SOC intervention.