Top picks: CrowdStrike Endpoint Security, AhnLab EDR, Seqrite EDR — plus 45 more compared.Endpoint Security
ThreatLocker Detect is a commercial Endpoint Detection and Response tool developed by threatlocker. Security professionals most commonly compare it with . All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Detect, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
AI-driven EDR for threat detection, response, and investigation on endpoints
EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach
EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis
AI-driven endpoint security platform with EDR, NGAV, and autonomous response
EDR+EPP solution for endpoint protection, threat detection, and response
Cloud-based EDR solution for threat detection and response across endpoints
AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
AI-driven EDR for threat detection, response, and investigation on endpoints
EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach
EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis
AI-driven endpoint security platform with EDR, NGAV, and autonomous response
EDR+EPP solution for endpoint protection, threat detection, and response
Cloud-based EDR solution for threat detection and response across endpoints
EDR platform for APT threat hunting and ransomware prevention with MDR
eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra.
On-premises/hybrid EDR with local threat detection, response, and NAC integration.
Next-gen antivirus & EDR with pattern/behavior detection engines
EDR and NGAV solution for endpoint threat detection, prevention, and response
European EPP+EDR+ASM platform with IKARUS malware engine in a single agent.
Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities
AI-powered EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and automated response
EDR solution with Zero Trust architecture and AI-based malware detection
EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control
EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities
AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities
EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities
Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
EDR solution with automated threat detection, remediation, and integrated NGAV
EDR solution with in-memory detection and machine learning capabilities
EDR platform with EPP capabilities for endpoint threat detection and response
Endpoint security platform with managed AV, EDR, and 24/7 MDR capabilities
EDR solution for workstations and servers with attack detection capabilities
API for automating endpoint security actions and SIEM integrations
Anti-ransomware platform with detection, prevention, recovery & 24/7 SOC
Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform
EDR platform with integrated SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection
Agentless Linux EDR platform for threat detection and incident response.
Enterprise endpoint security with EDR, anti-ransomware, and behavior blocking
AI-based endpoint security with behavioral analysis and autonomous response
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management
APIs for FireEye endpoint security management and monitoring operations
Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle
AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform
Endpoint security agent with ZTNA, EDR, and secure remote access capabilities
AI-powered EDR detecting zero-day threats & APTs via behavioral analysis
Cloud backend for SNOW platform: telemetry storage, ML anomaly detection & IR.
Unified endpoint control plane combining EDR, EPP, and XDR with NAC/ZTNA enforcement.
EDR platform for real-time endpoint threat prevention, detection, and response.
Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Detect.
The most popular alternatives to ThreatLocker Detect include CrowdStrike Endpoint Security, AhnLab EDR, Seqrite EDR, Bitdefender GravityZone EDR, and Cybereason EDR. These Endpoint Detection and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ThreatLocker Detect listed on CybersecTools, all within the Endpoint Detection and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ThreatLocker Detect is a commercial Endpoint Detection and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ThreatLocker Detect is a Endpoint Detection and Response tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for endpoint detection and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.