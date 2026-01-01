AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform

Key features: AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations, Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems, Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response, CrowdStrike Signal self-learning AI for detecting unknown threats and early-stage activity, Advanced EDR with adversary-driven detections and context-rich alerts