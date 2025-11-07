Seqrite EDR Description

Seqrite EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution available in both on-premise and cloud-native versions. It continuously monitors and gathers telemetry data from endpoints including PCs and servers to detect and eliminate stealthy threats in near real-time. The platform uses GoDeep.AI machine learning algorithms to analyze security events and detect threats based on MITRE TTPs and custom rules. It correlates alerts into event chains across endpoints for holistic modeling of suspicious behavior and performs historical data searches and instant queries to endpoints. The solution provides automated near real-time response capabilities including immediate endpoint isolation, process termination, and file quarantine to contain attacks. It features multi-phase verification using behavioral analysis, signature comparisons, and ML-based detection. The platform includes an investigation workbench for systematic deep-dive analysis during incident investigations and supports orchestrated response for multi-stage remediation of complex attacks. It offers offline response capabilities to protect environments even when endpoints are disconnected. The solution integrates with SIEM platforms and provides SMS/email alerts. It includes an intuitive dashboard with incident summaries, false positive rates, and MITRE TTP alignment. Users can create custom rules to capture unusual endpoint activity and manage incidents through a comprehensive incident management system.