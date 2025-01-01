Loading...
Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions for real-time endpoint monitoring, threat detection, incident investigation, and automated response on endpoints.
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.
A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
A bash-based anti-forensic script that monitors USB ports and triggers system shutdown when unauthorized devices are detected.
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.
Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR provides robust and proven endpoint security for organizations of all sizes with layered protection and a cloud-based management console.
FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.
An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.
Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.
OpenEDR is an open-source platform enhancing cybersecurity through real-time detection and analysis of cyber threats.
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.
An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.
Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.
Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.
A script that validates Group Policy Object audit settings required for proper Microsoft Defender for Endpoint functionality.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.