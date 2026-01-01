Top picks: PC Matic SuperShield, PC Matic, Abatis System — plus 45 more compared.Endpoint Security
ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting is a commercial Endpoint Protection Platform tool developed by threatlocker. Security professionals most commonly compare it with . All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Application allowlisting security tool blocking unauthorized apps on endpoints.
Consumer antivirus using allowlist/default-deny to block malware and ransomware.
Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Cloud-based endpoint security platform for MSPs with EDR, MDR, and XDR
Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection
Application control and privilege management for endpoint security
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
Zero Trust endpoint protection platform with allowlisting and network control
Application allowlisting security tool blocking unauthorized apps on endpoints.
Consumer antivirus using allowlist/default-deny to block malware and ransomware.
Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Cloud-based endpoint security platform for MSPs with EDR, MDR, and XDR
Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection
Application control and privilege management for endpoint security
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
Zero Trust endpoint protection platform with allowlisting and network control
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Allowlisting-based endpoint protection for SMBs against malware & ransomware.
HIPS for workstations using behavior-based app control, sandboxing & DLP.
Endpoint app control & memory protection to prevent malware execution on Windows.
Endpoint ransomware containment tool that stops encryption activity in real time.
Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution.
AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities
Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus.
Endpoint security solution for small businesses with ransomware protection
Endpoint protection platform for workstations, servers, and mobile devices
Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware
Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
NGAV with 9 prevention layers for malware, ransomware & exploit protection
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Cloud-based endpoint security platform with EDR and optional MDR services
EPP consolidating 7 security technologies with AI-driven threat detection
Unified endpoint protection platform with EPP, EDR, and ESPM capabilities
Automated Moving Target Defense tech for preventing ransomware & zero-days
Multi-layered endpoint protection with next-gen AV and ransomware rollback
Antivirus and internet security software for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables
Antivirus software for Windows PCs providing malware protection and web security
AI-powered antivirus with fraud detection, dark web monitoring & ransomware protection
Internet security software with antivirus, anti-ransomware, and privacy tools
Antivirus software with AI-powered threat detection and dark web monitoring
German cybersecurity firm offering endpoint protection & data sanitization tools.
Automated endpoint & vulnerability management platform for IT/SecOps.
Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles.
AI-powered ransomware detection & response agent with pre-execution blocking.
Multi-layered EPP/EDR for desktop & mobile with Anti-AI threat defense.
Endpoint protection platform using zero trust architecture and containment
Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration
Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization
Endpoint management solution for device controls, firewall policies, and encryption
Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with ML-driven threat detection
Endpoint management solution with privilege & device control policy enforcement
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting.
The most popular alternatives to ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting include PC Matic SuperShield, PC Matic, Abatis System, Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security, and G DATA Total Security. These Endpoint Protection Platform tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting listed on CybersecTools, all within the Endpoint Protection Platform category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting is a commercial Endpoint Protection Platform tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting is a Endpoint Protection Platform tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for endpoint protection platform capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.