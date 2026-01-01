Consumer antivirus using allowlist/default-deny to block malware and ransomware.

Key features: Real-time protection against viruses, malware, ransomware, and phishing using default-deny allowlisting (SuperShield), Application allowlisting blocks unknown executables before they can run, preventing trojans, worms, and ransomware, Fake virus scam and malicious ad/popup blocker, Dark web monitoring for personal information (SSN, bank accounts) via IdentityForce, VPN for private and secure browsing