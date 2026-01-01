Top picks: Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention, Strac Data Security, Microsoft Purview — plus 45 more compared.Data Protection
SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP is a commercial Data Loss Prevention tool developed by spin.ai. Security professionals most commonly compare it with . All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS
Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection
Scans & remediates PII, PHI, PCI data across SaaS, cloud, endpoints & databases
Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control
DLP solution for Google Workspace with automated data leak prevention
AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS
Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection
Scans & remediates PII, PHI, PCI data across SaaS, cloud, endpoints & databases
Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control
DLP solution for Google Workspace with automated data leak prevention
AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Enterprise DRM solution for continuous file encryption and access control
Enterprise DLP solution for preventing data loss across endpoints, cloud, email
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
Real-time DLP tool that masks & blocks sensitive data leaks across apps.
Document-level encryption and access control with native app integration.
AI-native DLP platform that auto-investigates signals and surfaces real incidents.
Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform.
Enterprise DLP solution for endpoint, network, and print data leakage prevention
Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints
Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection
AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints and cloud
Endpoint DLP solution for detecting, classifying, and controlling sensitive data
Enterprise data security platform for unstructured data lifecycle control
Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection
DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection
Data protection platform with selective encryption for unstructured data
Cloud-native endpoint DLP with insider risk mgmt and user education
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data classification
AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion
DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud
Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds
Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data
AI-powered DLP with contextual data classification and adaptive security
DLP solution for SaaS and AI apps with automated policy enforcement
DLP platform that tracks and protects sensitive data across all channels.
DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss
AI-powered data detection & response platform for breach prevention
Risk-adaptive DLP combining behavioral analytics with data classification
File-level encryption and access control for data-centric security
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Insider threat & employee monitoring platform with DLP and endpoint control.
AI-powered DLP and SSPM within a CASB/SWG platform.
AI-native autonomous DLP platform for SaaS, endpoints, and GenAI apps.
Cloud-based DLP solution monitoring & controlling sensitive data movement
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP.
The most popular alternatives to SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP include Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention, Strac Data Security, Microsoft Purview, Safetica Data Loss Prevention, and Strac PII Scanner. These Data Loss Prevention tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP listed on CybersecTools, all within the Data Loss Prevention category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP is a commercial Data Loss Prevention tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP is a Data Loss Prevention tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for data loss prevention capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.