Top picks: Ent Platform, Huawei HiSec Endpoint, SentinelOne Singularity — plus 45 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Bloom Security alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Bloom Security is a commercial Endpoint Detection and Response tool developed by Bloom Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Ent Platform, Huawei HiSec Endpoint, SentinelOne Singularity, HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions, and Iru Endpoint. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Bloom Security, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-native endpoint agent detecting insider risk and AI misuse via intent analysis.
EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities
EDR platform with EPP capabilities for endpoint threat detection and response
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
Endpoint management platform for incident containment, vuln scanning & control.
European EPP+EDR+ASM platform with IKARUS malware engine in a single agent.
EDR platform for real-time endpoint threat prevention, detection, and response.
AI-native endpoint agent detecting insider risk and AI misuse via intent analysis.
EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities
EDR platform with EPP capabilities for endpoint threat detection and response
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
Endpoint management platform for incident containment, vuln scanning & control.
European EPP+EDR+ASM platform with IKARUS malware engine in a single agent.
EDR platform for real-time endpoint threat prevention, detection, and response.
Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities
EDR solution with Zero Trust architecture and AI-based malware detection
Next-gen antivirus & EDR with pattern/behavior detection engines
Unified endpoint control plane combining EDR, EPP, and XDR with NAC/ZTNA enforcement.
AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform
Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks
EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach
AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
EDR and NGAV solution for endpoint threat detection, prevention, and response
Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
EDR solution with automated threat detection, remediation, and integrated NGAV
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
Managed SaaS for osquery fleet management across endpoints
AI-driven endpoint security platform with EDR, NGAV, and autonomous response
EDR+EPP solution for endpoint protection, threat detection, and response
Endpoint security platform with managed AV, EDR, and 24/7 MDR capabilities
Automated CrowdStrike EDR deployment & mgmt platform for macOS & Windows devices
Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting
Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle
Anti-ransomware platform with detection, prevention, recovery & 24/7 SOC
AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform
EDR platform for APT threat hunting and ransomware prevention with MDR
EDR platform with integrated SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection
Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry.
eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra.
On-premises/hybrid EDR with local threat detection, response, and NAC integration.
Endpoint agent detecting in-memory malicious code execution on Windows.
Enterprise endpoint security with EDR, anti-ransomware, and behavior blocking
AI-powered EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and automated response
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
AI-driven EDR for threat detection, response, and investigation on endpoints
EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities
EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities
EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis
AI-based endpoint security with behavioral analysis and autonomous response
EDR solution with in-memory detection and machine learning capabilities
EDR solution for workstations and servers with attack detection capabilities
AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Bloom Security.
The most popular alternatives to Bloom Security include Ent Platform, Huawei HiSec Endpoint, SentinelOne Singularity, HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions, and Iru Endpoint. These Endpoint Detection and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Bloom Security listed on CybersecTools, all within the Endpoint Detection and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Bloom Security is a commercial Endpoint Detection and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Bloom Security is a Endpoint Detection and Response tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for endpoint detection and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.