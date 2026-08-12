Bloom Security Description

Bloom Security is an endpoint security platform designed to address modern endpoint risks introduced by AI agents, browser extensions, plugins, package managers, and third-party open-source code running on corporate devices. The platform provides a unified control plane for endpoint visibility and risk management, organized around five core capability areas: Live Inventory: - Discovers all software, browser extensions, AI tools, MCP servers, and other components running across the endpoint fleet - Identifies who built each item, what it can access, and where it came from - Monitors changes in real time across all managed devices Contextual Risk Analysis: - Identifies risk using marketplace intelligence, static analysis, and behavioral sandboxing - Detects dangerous configurations such as unauthorized downloads, excessive data access, and policy bypasses - Surfaces risk across tools, configurations, and their interactions Granular Remediation: - Enables surgical removal of risky tools, permission revocation, and misconfiguration fixes - Provides a preview of changes and affected users before actions are taken - Delivers contextual communication to affected employees Supply Chain Prevention: - Addresses risks from third-party open-source libraries downloaded by developers and AI agents - Targets shadow AI and unapproved software running on endpoints AI Guardrails: - Provides controls specifically for AI agents, MCP servers, and local automation tools running on endpoints - Addresses the risk of unregulated GenAI account usage and shadow AI on corporate devices Bloom Security targets enterprise environments where the proliferation of browser extensions, AI tooling, and open-source dependencies has outpaced traditional endpoint security controls.