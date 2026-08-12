Endpoint security platform for visibility & control of AI, extensions, and 3rd-party code.
Endpoint security platform for visibility & control of AI, extensions, and 3rd-party code.
Bloom Security is an endpoint security platform designed to address modern endpoint risks introduced by AI agents, browser extensions, plugins, package managers, and third-party open-source code running on corporate devices. The platform provides a unified control plane for endpoint visibility and risk management, organized around five core capability areas: Live Inventory: - Discovers all software, browser extensions, AI tools, MCP servers, and other components running across the endpoint fleet - Identifies who built each item, what it can access, and where it came from - Monitors changes in real time across all managed devices Contextual Risk Analysis: - Identifies risk using marketplace intelligence, static analysis, and behavioral sandboxing - Detects dangerous configurations such as unauthorized downloads, excessive data access, and policy bypasses - Surfaces risk across tools, configurations, and their interactions Granular Remediation: - Enables surgical removal of risky tools, permission revocation, and misconfiguration fixes - Provides a preview of changes and affected users before actions are taken - Delivers contextual communication to affected employees Supply Chain Prevention: - Addresses risks from third-party open-source libraries downloaded by developers and AI agents - Targets shadow AI and unapproved software running on endpoints AI Guardrails: - Provides controls specifically for AI agents, MCP servers, and local automation tools running on endpoints - Addresses the risk of unregulated GenAI account usage and shadow AI on corporate devices Bloom Security targets enterprise environments where the proliferation of browser extensions, AI tooling, and open-source dependencies has outpaced traditional endpoint security controls.
Common questions about Bloom Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bloom Security is Endpoint security platform for visibility & control of AI, extensions, and 3rd-party code, developed by Bloom Security. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security.
Bloom Security offers the following core capabilities:
Bloom Security is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Bloom Security is built for security teams handling Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Inventory. It supports workflows including real-time fleet-wide software and extension inventory, ai agent and mcp server discovery and monitoring, contextual risk analysis using marketplace intelligence, static analysis, and behavioral sandboxing. Teams typically adopt Bloom Security when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/bloom-security
Bloom Security is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://bloom.security/ or contact Bloom Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Bloom Security include:
Compare all Bloom Security alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/bloom-security
Bloom Security is for security teams and organizations that need Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Inventory, Browser Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
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