Avira Password Manager Logo

Top Alternatives to Avira Password Manager

IAM

Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials

96 Alternatives to Avira Password Manager

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

IAM
Free
PassBolt Logo
PassBolt

An open-source credential management platform that provides end-to-end encrypted password sharing and storage capabilities for organizations.

IAM
Bitdefender Password Generator Logo
Bitdefender Password Generator

Free browser-based random password generator tool

IAM
Free
Securden Enterprise Password Manager Logo
Securden Enterprise Password Manager

Enterprise password vault for IT teams with centralized storage and sharing

IAM
Keeper Enterprise Logo
Keeper Enterprise

Enterprise password management with zero-trust and zero-knowledge encryption

IAM
Keeper Zero-Trust Security Logo
Keeper Zero-Trust Security

Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture

IAM
Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management Logo
Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management

Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads

IAM
SaltyCloud Stache Logo
SaltyCloud Stache

Cloud-based credential manager for secure storage and escrow of passwords & certs

IAM
Soffid Password Manager Logo
Soffid Password Manager

Enterprise password manager for secure credential storage and sharing

IAM
Tuebora Password Management Logo
Tuebora Password Management

Self-service password reset and management solution for hybrid IT environments

IAM
Avatier Password Station Logo
Avatier Password Station

Enterprise password mgmt with self-service reset, SSO, and policy enforcement

IAM
Avatier Password Bouncer Logo
Avatier Password Bouncer

Enforces advanced password policies in Active Directory and other platforms

IAM
CatchProbe ActiveGuard Logo
CatchProbe ActiveGuard

Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases

IAM
Aura Password Manager Logo
Aura Password Manager

Password manager with breach monitoring and auto-update capabilities

IAM
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO Logo
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO

Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support

IAM
Outpost24 Active Directory Password Security Logo
Outpost24 Active Directory Password Security

AD password security suite with breached password protection & self-service

IAM
One Identity Password Manager Logo
One Identity Password Manager

Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users

IAM
1Password Password Manager Logo
1Password Password Manager

Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials

IAM
1Password Teams Starter Pack Logo
1Password Teams Starter Pack

Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls

IAM
1Password Enterprise Password Manager Logo
1Password Enterprise Password Manager

Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features

IAM
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition Logo
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition

Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts

IAM
1Password Passkeys Logo
1Password Passkeys

Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities

IAM
Kaspersky Password Manager Logo
Kaspersky Password Manager

Password manager with encrypted vault and passkey authentication support

IAM
Akeyless Password Manager Logo
Akeyless Password Manager

Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features

IAM
1Password Logo
1Password

Password management solution for storing and managing credentials

IAM
Evidian Self Service Password Reset (SSPR) Logo
Evidian Self Service Password Reset (SSPR)

Self-service password reset for Windows passwords online and offline

IAM
ExpressVPN Keys Logo
ExpressVPN Keys

Password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and breach monitoring

IAM
F‑Secure ID Protection Logo
F‑Secure ID Protection

Password manager with data breach monitoring and identity theft prevention

IAM
Security Weaver Reset Password Logo
Security Weaver Reset Password

Self-service password reset automation for SAP environments

IAM
WALLIX One Enterprise Vault Logo
WALLIX One Enterprise Vault

Enterprise password vault for centralized credential storage and sharing

IAM
Web Active Directory PeoplePassword Logo
Web Active Directory PeoplePassword

Self-service password reset and management for Active Directory users

IAM
Web Active Directory PeopleMinder Logo
Web Active Directory PeopleMinder

Active Directory password mgmt & monitoring tool for unlimited users

IAM
Web Active Directory IISADMPWD Replacement Tool Logo
Web Active Directory IISADMPWD Replacement Tool

Replacement for legacy IISADMPWD password change functionality for Active Dir

IAM
Web Active Directory 1YR PeoplePassword Maintenance Renewal Logo
Web Active Directory 1YR PeoplePassword Maintenance Renewal

Annual maintenance renewal for PeoplePassword Active Directory password mgmt

IAM
Web Active Directory 1YR PeopleMinder Maintenace Renewal Logo
Web Active Directory 1YR PeopleMinder Maintenace Renewal

1-year maintenance renewal for PeopleMinder Active Directory monitoring tool

IAM
LastPass Password Sharing Logo
LastPass Password Sharing

Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses

IAM
LastPass for Chrome Logo
LastPass for Chrome

Browser extension that securely saves passwords and auto-logs into websites.

IAM
LastPass Password Generator Logo
LastPass Password Generator

Online password generator that creates secure, random passwords

IAM
LastPass Passkeys Logo
LastPass Passkeys

Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and management capabilities

IAM
LastPass Autofill Logo
LastPass Autofill

Password manager with autofill for credentials, payment info, and forms

IAM
WWPass PassHub Enterprise Logo
WWPass PassHub Enterprise

Enterprise password manager with passwordless SSO and MFA capabilities

IAM
Sticky Password Logo
Sticky Password

Password manager with AES-256 encryption and biometric authentication

IAM
SaferPass Password Generator Logo
SaferPass Password Generator

Password generator tool that creates unique random passwords for services

IAM
SaferPass Secure Notes Logo
SaferPass Secure Notes

Secure note storage feature within SaferPass password manager

IAM
SaferPass Secure Me Logo
SaferPass Secure Me

Remote logout & browsing history deletion for shared devices via password mgr

IAM
SaferPass Logo
SaferPass

Password manager with cross-platform sync and autofill capabilities

IAM
RoboForm password manager Logo
RoboForm password manager

Password manager with form filling and autofill capabilities

IAM
RoboForm Logo
RoboForm

Password manager with encryption, secure sharing, and breach monitoring

IAM
RoboForm Random Password Generator Logo
RoboForm Random Password Generator

Random password generator tool for creating unique passwords

IAM
RoboForm Data Breach Check Logo
RoboForm Data Breach Check

Checks if email addresses have been exposed in known data breaches.

IAM
RoboForm Premium password manager Logo
RoboForm Premium password manager

Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials.

IAM
NordVPN NordPass Logo
NordVPN NordPass

Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials

IAM
Mailinblack Sikker Logo
Mailinblack Sikker

Professional password manager with centralized access management and encryption

IAM
OneKey Hardware Wallet Logo
OneKey Hardware Wallet

Hardware wallet for cryptocurrency storage and management

IAM
Multifactor Logo
Multifactor

Account sharing platform with credential vault and AI agent integration

IAM
PortalGuard SSPR Logo
PortalGuard SSPR

SSPR solution with MFA, AD integration, and centralized password management.

IAM
CyberFOX MSP Password Manager & PAM Logo
CyberFOX MSP Password Manager & PAM

MSP-focused password manager and PAM solution with dark web monitoring.

IAM
CyberFOX Password Boss Logo
CyberFOX Password Boss

Password manager for creating, storing, and managing credentials.

IAM
Dashlane Business Password Manager Logo
Dashlane Business Password Manager

Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring.

IAM
Dashlane Personal PM - Security Alerts Logo
Dashlane Personal PM - Security Alerts

Monitors stored passwords and alerts users of breaches or compromised accounts.

IAM
Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager Logo
Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager

Enterprise password manager focused on credential security and human risk.

IAM
Dashlane Premium Logo
Dashlane Premium

Password manager for secure storage and autofill of credentials.

IAM
Dashlane Personal Password Manager Logo
Dashlane Personal Password Manager

Personal password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and scam protection.

IAM
Dashlane Family Password Manager Logo
Dashlane Family Password Manager

Family-plan password manager with AI autofill, scam protection & breach alerts.

IAM
Deepnet Security Password Reset Logo
Deepnet Security Password Reset

Self-service AD password reset and account unlock web portal.

IAM
Detack EPAS Logo
Detack EPAS

Enterprise appliance for privacy-safe password security assessment & enforcement.

IAM
ElcomSoft Adv. Lotus Password Recovery Logo
ElcomSoft Adv. Lotus Password Recovery

Instantly recovers passwords from IBM/Lotus SmartSuite documents.

IAM
ElcomSoft Adv. WordPerfect Office Password Recovery Logo
ElcomSoft Adv. WordPerfect Office Password Recovery

Recovers passwords from Corel WordPerfect Office documents instantly.

IAM
GateKeeper Password Manager Logo
GateKeeper Password Manager

Proximity-based enterprise password manager with TOTP 2FA and auto-fill.

IAM
HacWare Password Validator Logo
HacWare Password Validator

jQuery extension blocking top 5K/100K hacked passwords on web forms.

IAM
Free
heylogin Logo
heylogin

Password manager using smartphones for auth, with org admin device recovery.

IAM
Free
heylogin Audit Log Logo
heylogin Audit Log

Tracks user access and actions on company logins with GDPR-compliant audit logging.

IAM
Free
LogMeOnce Logo
LogMeOnce

Password manager with AES/SHA-512 encryption, SSO dashboard, and MFA.

IAM
Free
LogMeOnce Business Total Security Logo
LogMeOnce Business Total Security

Business password mgmt platform with SSO, MFA, MDM, and admin controls.

IAM
LogMeOnce Password Manager Logo
LogMeOnce Password Manager

Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support.

IAM
LogMeOnce Free Mobile Security Logo
LogMeOnce Free Mobile Security

Free cross-platform mobile security suite with password mgmt and 2FA.

IAM
Free
LogMeOnce Team Password Manager Logo
LogMeOnce Team Password Manager

Team password manager with MFA, secure sharing, and admin controls for teams.

IAM
LogMeOnce Enterprise Password Mgmt Logo
LogMeOnce Enterprise Password Mgmt

Enterprise IAM platform with SSO, MFA, passwordless login & password vault.

IAM
LogMeOnce Mugshot Logo
LogMeOnce Mugshot

Captures photos & metadata of unauthorized login attempts via device camera.

IAM
Free
LogMeOnce MSP Password Manager Logo
LogMeOnce MSP Password Manager

MSP-focused password manager with centralized client & team credential mgmt.

IAM
LogMeOnce Password SHOCK Logo
LogMeOnce Password SHOCK

Automated countermeasure tool that responds to unauthorized login attempts.

IAM
Free
LogMeOnce Password Management Logo
LogMeOnce Password Management

Password mgmt, IdM, and SSO platform with SAML, OpenID, and OAuth support.

IAM
LogMeOnce Anti-Hacker Logo
LogMeOnce Anti-Hacker

Detects login intrusions and fires countermeasures via Mugshot + Password SHOCK.

IAM
My1Login Enterprise Password Manager Logo
My1Login Enterprise Password Manager

Enterprise password manager with policy enforcement, SSO, and audited sharing.

IAM
My1Login Self-Service Password Reset Logo
My1Login Self-Service Password Reset

AD self-service password reset via web, Windows login, or mobile.

IAM
My1Login Password Manager For Business Logo
My1Login Password Manager For Business

Centralised business password manager with auto-generation and IT policy control.

IAM
Nsauditor Password Recovery Suite Logo
Nsauditor Password Recovery Suite

Suite of tools to recover forgotten passwords from browsers & FTP clients.

IAM
Nsauditor Backup Key Recovery Logo
Nsauditor Backup Key Recovery

Recovers software product keys from old or crashed hard disk drives.

IAM
Phosphorus Password Mgmt for xIoT Logo
Phosphorus Password Mgmt for xIoT

Automated password rotation & credential mgmt for IoT/OT/IIoT devices.

IAM
Silicon:SAFE Password Protect Logo
Silicon:SAFE Password Protect

Hardware appliance for password auth that prevents credential theft via no-read design.

IAM
Uniqkey Password & Access Manager Logo
Uniqkey Password & Access Manager

Business-oriented password and access management platform.

IAM
Bitwarden Logo
Bitwarden

Secure and manage passwords across devices with Bitwarden's open-source, encrypted password manager.

IAM
Free
CredStash Logo
CredStash

CredStash is a credential management tool that securely stores and retrieves sensitive information using AWS KMS encryption.

IAM
Free
Passpie Logo
Passpie

A command-line password manager that encrypts credentials using GnuPG and stores them in YAML files with git synchronization support.

IAM
Free
Portable PHP password hashing framework Logo
Portable PHP password hashing framework

A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.

IAM
Free
Zoho Vault Logo
Zoho Vault

Password manager for storing and sharing passwords, secrets, and credentials

IAM

