Tuebora Password Management
Self-service password reset and management solution for hybrid IT environments
Tuebora Password Management Description
Tuebora Password Management (Tuebora Pass) is a self-service password reset and management solution designed for hybrid IT environments. The product addresses password-related helpdesk tickets by enabling users to reset passwords and unlock accounts through multiple channels without IT support intervention. The solution provides self-service access through Windows and Mac login screens, mobile applications for iOS and Android, SMS-based reset capabilities, web portals, and kiosk support for shared environments. Multi-factor authentication options include Tuebora Push for out-of-band mobile authentication, OTP via SMS and email, phone-as-a-token TOTP applications, and challenge/response mechanisms. Password policies can be customized per user, application, or role, with support for length, complexity, expiration, and history rules to meet compliance and regulatory requirements. The product includes password synchronization capabilities across on-premise directories like Active Directory and cloud-native applications to maintain consistency and reduce lockouts. Reporting and auditing features track self-service actions by user and application, log all password changes and account unlocks, and generate audit-ready reports for compliance and security teams. The solution includes real-time alerting for suspicious reset behavior and monitoring of failed attempts and lockout trends.
Tuebora Password Management FAQ
Common questions about Tuebora Password Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
